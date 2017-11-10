Large-scale solar plasma storm starts

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Large-scale solar plasma storm has yesterday started.

Report informs referring to the foreign media quoting the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

According to NASA, causes and duration of the storm not identified yet.

The report says, plasma storms creates geomagnetic storms in the Sun. Scientists say plasma storms are recorded in rare cases.

Notably, geomagnetic storm occurred in the Sun on November 7 and 8 and hit the maximum on November 9 and 10, and is expected to weaken on November 11. Geomagnetic storm is likely to occur again on November 15.

According to scientists, geomagnetic storms will mainly affect people with chronic diseases.