Japan organization selected project of BHOS student

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Project “Automatic Solar Tracking System” developed by fourth-year Process Automation Engineering student of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Shamil Omarov was presented at BHOS.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, the Higher School rector Elmar Gasimov, Chief Representative of Uzbekistan Office of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Katsutoshi Fushimi, JICA Program Coordinator for Azerbaijan Nigar Ismaylova, the Agency Program Coordinator for Uzbekistan Farhod Kurbanov, Head of Technical Regulations Department of the State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources of the Azerbaijan Republic (SAARES) Sanan Abbasov, Lead consultant of the SAARES Technical Regulations Department Jahid Mikayilov, representative of Azalternativenerji LLC Emin Nuriyev as well as BHOS students and academic teaching staff attended the event.

At the beginning, a video clip on the solar panels, which were set up within the project implementation at the BHOS new campus with assistance from JICA, was demonstrated. Then Shamil Omarov made a detailed presentation on his project, which has an innovative advantage of keeping track of the sunlight on two axes.

Opening the meeting, rector Elmar Gasimov stressed out that implementation of the BHOS student’s project is a very important event for the Higher School. In his words, he was happy to see that the initiative of BHOS undergraduate drew attention of Japanese specialists. The rector expressed the hope that other students would follow this remarkable example. Speaking about rapid development in utilization of renewable energy resources in Azerbaijan in recent years, the Rector reported that proactive efforts were taken in this direction at BHOS, too, including establishment of the Training and Research Center on Renewable Energy Engineering. Elmar Gasimov told about advantages of renewable energy sources including solar energy and said, “These energy resources are not only inexhaustible, because they can be used over again; they are also economically profitable and environment-friendly.”

Chief Representative of JICA’s Uzbekistan Office Katsutoshi Fushimi told about importance of using more advanced technologies and emphasized that traditional energy resources should be gradually replaced by the renewable resources. “I am confident that alternative energy technologies used around the world will be widely applied in Azerbaijan, too. And solar energy remains one of the most significant energy sources,” he said.

In 2016, BHOS student Shamil Omarov presented his Project “Automatic Solar Tracking System” for the first time during broadcast entitled “İdeya qazandı” (I’ve got an idea) of the national ATV television channel. The project was based on the idea to make solar panels automatically follow sunlight and, thus, face the sun all the time. This innovative approach increases production of electricity up to 30%. At the broadcast, Shamil demonstrated miniature model of the device and explained that he would need financial support to produce real-size solar panels. The project attracted interest of investors who provided sponsorship of 4,165 manat for its implementation. Later the project was sent by the State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources to an international contest, in which Shamil Omarov won a grant from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.