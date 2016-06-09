Implementation of State Program on education of Azerbaijani youth abroad ends

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Selection of students for the academic year 2015-2016 ends, which will be the last year of admission of students to foreign universities in the framework of the "State Program on education of Azerbaijani youth abroad in the years 2007-2015".

Report was told in the Ministry of Education, names of 373 scholarship students ended successfully in the last year included in the state program list.

Students generally choose to study 5 countries - Great Britain, Turkey, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands.

Students who qualify for education in graduate of foreign universities are even more.

Until now the proper registration of graduates within the state program was passed by 1294 persons in total.

60% of graduates complete their education with high academic performance are involved in the private and 40% in the public sector.

Presumably, the latest release in the framework of the State program (residency on medical education) is expected in 2021.