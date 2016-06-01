IBM expands relations with Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Raj Raichoora, IBM Vice-President visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and met with the faculty and students, Report was told in the press service of BHOS.

Elmar Gasimov, Rector of BHOS expressed his delight of seeing the guest at the higher school and briefed on the school’s mission and vision, as well as on its collaboration with various national and international companies working in energy, automation and IT sectors. Noting that the main goal for establishing BHOS was to meet the domestic and international labor market needs in highly qualified English speaking engineers with advanced knowledge, skills and horizon, the Rector underlined that there were wide opportunities for expanding the relations with IBM.

IBM Vice-President Raj Raichoora expressed his gratitude to the Rector. Expressing their interest in collaboration with the higher education institution where the most intelligent national students study, Mr. Raichoora noted that a lot of perspectives were available for broadening these relations. He underlined that IBM could significantly contribute in training of specialists, especially with its advanced technologies to be provided for the laboratories at the new BHOS campus. Also, the other issues of mutual interest and wider collaboration perspectives were discussed during the meeting.

It should be noted that BHOS and IBM have very close partnership relations and currently, both institutions are taking relevant measures in development and application of software for petroleum, automation and IT sectors.