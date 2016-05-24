I and IV specialty groups entrance exam results for graduates of previous years unveiled

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 22, the State Student Admission Commission (SSAC) has unveiled I and IV specialty groups entrance exam results of graduates of previous years.

Report was told at the SSAC, according to the results, 944 of 12800 applicants have not participated in the exams.

25 of 11856 applicants were excluded from the exam and their results annulled for violating rules.

The highest result made by an applicant of IV specialty group, collecting 690 points.

Notably, choice of specialties will be carried out after completion of entrance exams (graduates of both previous years and current year) on July 29 - August 10.