Honorary Consul of Azerbaijan signed a protocol with the Ukrainian university

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Honorary Consul of Azerbaijan in Kharkov Afghan Salmanov met with the rector of the Kharkiv State Academy of Railway Transport Sergei Panchenko.

Report informs referring to the information of the Foreign Ministry, at the meeting the parties signed a "protocol of intentions for the next results of a memorandum on mutual cooperation."

Honorary Consul Afghan Salmanov stressed the importance of cooperation between the university and the consulate and said that, there was a broad potential to deepen cooperation in this area.

At the meeting, A. Salmanov touched issues of transport infrastructure development in Azerbaijan, the restoration of the historic Silk Road, the construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which will promote trade and freight growth in the region.