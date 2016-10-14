“History of the Republic of Azerbaijan” book presented

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ “History of the Republic of Azerbaijan” book has been launched at the Presidential Library of the Administrative Department of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs , the event was organized by the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Presidential Library and “Azerbaijani Historians” Public Union.

In his remarks, director of the Presidential Library Mayil Ahmadov provided an insight into the book. He described the publication of the book as a “contribution to the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan`s independence.”

Deputy head of the Department of Public and Political Affairs of the Presidential Administration Arastun Mehdiyev stressed the importance of the presentation of the book.

He also highlighted the history of Azerbaijan`s independence.