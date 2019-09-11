Education Minister: Heads of 6 district education departments dismissed from post for defects in their work

"This year the heads of 6 district education departments were dismissed from the post for shortcomings in the work and their labor contracts were terminated," Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a national conference of education workers.

Report informs that, according to him, in some cases it became clear that the adopted regulations were not fully implemented on the work place: "Disciplinary measures were applied for defects in the work of the heads of 10 district education departments and the heads of 3 territorial financial accounting Centers. The contracts of 8 school directors and six deputy directors were terminated. Disciplinary measures have been taken in relation to 29 directors and 37 deputy directors.