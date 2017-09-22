Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The German parliamentary delegation will visit Baku, October 2-4.

Report was told at the German Embassy in Azerbaijan, the main purpose is to select candidates from Azerbaijan for the International Parliamentary Scholarship (IPS) program of Bundestag.

The delegation from Germany will be led by the Bundestag lawmaker Kai Gehring.

Notably, within the IPS program, 120 scholars from 41 countries from March 1 to July 31, 2017 had an opportunity to get acquainted with the parliamentary system of Germany in the framework of scholarships fully funded by the German Bundestag.