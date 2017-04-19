French Ambassador visits Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ The extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the French Republic Aurelia Bouchez visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and met with BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov. Counsellor of the French Embassy on Cultural Affairs Johan Schitterer and Attaché for University cooperation Baptiste Mignot also attended the meeting.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

Having welcomed the guests, Elmar Gasimov touched upon close ties between Azerbaijan and France in many spheres and talked about importance of bilateral relations in the field of education. He also said that political, economic, social, cultural and scientific cooperation between two countries is strengthening year by year. Rector also informed that in 2013, Baku Higher Oil School signed an Agreement of cooperation with French Institute of Petroleum (IFP), and emphasized that it was one more example of developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and France.

The French Ambassador Aurelia Bouchez expressed her gratitude for the warm reception and said that activity of the Baku Higher Oil School, which prepares high-qualified engineering specialists, is very important for the whole region. Talking about partnership between BHOS and IFP, she touched upon prospects of developing BHOS relations with other technical universities in France within cooperation between two countries in the field of education.

Issues related to enhancing ties between the Baku Higher Oil School and French Institute of Petroleum were also discussed at the meeting. The fields of joint activities can include student and teacher exchange programs, scientific and research work, and other projects.