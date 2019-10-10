​France to hold conference dedicated to Azerbaijani archeology

A conference titled “Intersections of Civilizations: Azerbaijan from the Neolith to the Iron Age: Decade of French-Azerbaijani Archeology" will be held in Lyon, France.

Local bureau of Report informs that the event will take place on November 6 at Lumiere Lyon University.

The organizers of the conference are professor of the Department of Eastern Archeology of the University Lumière Lyon 2 Michèle Casanova, who has conducted archaeological research in Azerbaijan, and a member of French National Center for Scientific Studies (CNRS) Katrin Morro.

French scientists will speak about rich archeological material samples of Azerbaijan at the event.

An exhibition titled "Archaeological Researches in Azerbaijan: Decade of French-Azerbaijani Cooperation" is currently being held in The Mediterranean and Orient Research Centre Jean Pouilloux (MOM) in Lyon. The event featured items discovered during excavations by archeologists of both countries in Nakhchivan and Lankaran. The exhibition will last until December 12.