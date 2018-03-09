Foundation of residential complex for ANAS employees was laid

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ A groundbreaking ceremony for co-operative building to be held for employees of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) was held at the "Science City" in Saray settlement of Absheron district.

Report informs, ANAS President, academician Akif Alizade, Deputy Minister of Education Firudin Gurbanov, the Head of Absheron District Executive Power Irada Gulmammadova, scientists and other officials have attended the ceremony.

Alizade noted that for the first time, this residential complex will be one of the most successful projects in the history of ANAS.

Notably, at first, it is planned to build two buildings with 18 blocks in 7-hectare area. There will be 1928 apartments. The construction of the building is scheduled to end in two years. 1, 2, 3-room apartments are planned to be built in modern design and high quality. Residential Complex will include schools, kindergartens, public catering and social facilities.