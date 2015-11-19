Formation of professional standards for teachers started in Baku

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Research Center "Inkishaf" with the support of the Ministry of Education launched the project "Formation of professional standards for teachers".

Report was told in the Baku Education Department, professional standards for teachers established within the framework of pilot project.

For this purpose, on November 20, 500 teachers of the Azerbaijani language in the Azerbaijani sector and 500 math teachers, gathered at two centers (secondary schools No.18 and 220), will take part in the anonymous evaluation and determination of professional standards: "These standards will serve as the identification of promising ways to develop and implement "a system to improve the professional level of teachers in Azerbaijan" and give impetus to the developing Azerbaijani teachers.