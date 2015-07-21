Foreign alumnis of ASUE to get a bachelor's degree from University of London

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign students studying in Azerbaijan State University of Economics (ASUE) will be able to get a bachelor's degree from the University of London.

Report was told in the Ministry of Education.

Foreign students of ASUE will have the opportunity to join the University of London double diploma program.

Thus, along with ASUE foreign students will get a bachelor's degree from the University of London.

Foreign students that participate in the training program will be educated on the curriculum of University of London and will be able to use educational resources of prestigious University. Students studying in London during the London School of Economics campus will have the opportunity to attend summer school.