First day of autumn in Azerbaijan this year has been declared.

PhD in Physics, Deputy Director for Scientific Affairs of the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after Nasraddin Tusi of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Khidir Mikayılov told Report, autumn will start on September 22 at 18:21 pm.

'This year winter will start in Azerbaijan on December 21 at 14:44 pm', Kh.Mikayilov added.