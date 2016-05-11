 Top
    Final exams for students on the frontline villages will be compromised - PHOTO

    School buildings in Agdam destroyed by shells are being renovated

    Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ School buildings in Agdam destroyed by Armenian armed forces during provocations in April are being restored.

    Report's Karabakh bureau correspondent was told by Head of the Department of Education of Aghdam region Matanet Misirkhanov.

    He noted that ruined school buildings temporarily closed for repairs: Four school buildings in Agdam destroyed by shells fired by Armenian armed forces.

    Rural secondary schools at Sarijali, Ayag Garvand villages were completely destroyed and other two schools are in disrepair.

    Head of the Department said that 9-10th grade students will be compromised during final exams."

