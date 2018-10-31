EU official: "Supporting all levels of education stands at the very center of our activity in Azerbaijan"

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Most people in Azerbaijan have gained rich experience, skills and knowledge at their homes beyond their formal education system."

Report informs that Alexandra Nerisanu, the Head of Operations Department of the European Union (EU) Delegation in Azerbaijan made the due statement at the conference on "Recognition of informally or non-formally acquired skills ".

According to him, the contribution of these people to the labor market is crucial in promoting the national development of Azerbaijan: "Their contribution to society can be great. We are interested in provision of such opportunities to citizens and preparation of prepare a database of documents should be developed in this regard and their abilities should be officially recognized. They can also continue their education and training at home, which, in turn, can contribute to the fight against employment."

Nerisanu said that voluntary work can be done in this regard: "This will increase the interest among young people. So we are very pleased to support Azerbaijan in this process because the support given at all levels of education is at the center of the European Union's activities in Azerbaijan. So we are constantly cooperating with the Ministry of Education. "