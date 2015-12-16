Employees of International Bank of Azerbaijan to take exam of SSAC

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ / State Students Admission Commission (SSAC) will hold test exam at International Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (IBAR) under appeal of the bank in order to determine compliance of knowledge level of employees with modern requirements.

Report was told in the press service of SSAC.

According to the information, participation of 710 employees of IBAR in exams is considered.

Knowledge assessment of IBAR employees will be conducted in four fields - treasury, operations, credit and accounting works and 100 test tasks will be presented to participants.

Exam will be held in two shifts on December 19 at Baku Crystal Hall, in Baku city. First shift will start at 10:00 a.m. Baku time, II shift at 15:00, each exam will last 3 hours.

Exam entrance will be carried out by identity card and 'Examination Entrance Card'.