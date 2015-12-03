​Emerson Process Management general manager conducts workshop at BHOS

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Emerson Process Management general manager on BP global strategies Raoul Mercer visited BHOS accordingly to the invitation of BHOS process automation engineering department, Report informs. He conducted the workshop on “Upstream project responding to change” for BHOS first and second year students studying process automation engineering.

Taking the floor during the workshop BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov reminded that Emerson Process Management Company was included in the number of international companies BHOS established cooperation with. BHOS Rector underlined that it was a good practice to organize the workshops and trainings conducted by the representatives of international companies for BHOS students’ development.

In his turn Emerson Process Management general manager on BP global strategies Raoul Mercer made detailed presentation on automation of oil production and large-scale apply of automation within diverse projects.

The workshop proceeded by questions and answers session.