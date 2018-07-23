Elvin Ismayilov: “Five-year successful study at BHOS helped me to become Master student of Polytechnic University of Milan”

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Interview with Elvin Ismayilov who five years ago earned 675 points at the entrance exams to national higher educational institutions and became a student of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). Recently he was admitted to a tuition-free Master degree program at Polytechnic University of Milan in Italy.

Report presents interview:

– Elvin, you have graduated from the Higher School this year. What does it mean to you to be the BHOS graduate?

– Firstly, I would like to say what it means to be a student of the Higher School. It means that you are lucky to attend lectures delivered by highly educated and knowledgeable teachers who use the latest technologies in the teaching process, participate in practical lessons in the fully equipped modern training laboratories, and enjoy other advantages. Being BHOS graduate means to be a competitive young specialist possessing deep knowledge in the field of modern technologies and other technical disciplines.

– You are a Master degree student at Polytechnic University of Milan. Who and how helped you to achieve this success?

– My family provides the strongest support and motivation to me. I am responsible person and take all assignments seriously; this helps me to earn good marks and succeed in my study. Finally, the determination to see the fruits of my efforts help me to overcome difficulties I may face on my way to success. This desire keeps people moving towards their goals.

– If we compare the day when you became the BHOS student and the day when you learned about your admission to the Polytechnic University of Milan: what was a happiest moment for you?

– Looking back, I can say that I was most happy when I was admitted to BHOS, as it was my first great achievement after graduation from the secondary school. Moreover, I would have never been able to become the Master degree student at the Polytechnic University of Milan, if I did not study at the Baku Higher Oil School.

– Are you going to return home after you complete your education in Italy? Or do you plan to live and work outside Azerbaijan?

– After graduation, I am going to start my professional career abroad and live there for a while. Currently, new industrial facilities are being built and the latest technologies are being introduced everywhere in Azerbaijan. I intend to gain experience and knowledge abroad to apply my skills and expertise when I am back. Then I can better contribute to the country development.

– You have received a Bachelor degree in Process Automation Engineering and will be pursuing Master degree in Automation and Management Engineering. Why do you like this science?

– I have been always keen on electronics, even when I was a child. But then I realized why I am so much interested in it. My father often told me about importance of automation and process control in the modern industry today and in the future. Thus, the child’s hobby turned into a profession. I believe that young people shall study this science, as it has great prospects.

Thisprofessionisnotverynew, butitisconstantlydeveloping, especiallyacross various disciplines. IdolikemyprofessionandIknowthatitwillbealwaysindemand. So, I am happy with my choice.

– Elvin, whyhaveyou decided to continue your education instead of going to work?

– Actually, I have already started my professional career. Currently, I am working as junior automation and process control engineer at SOCAR Polymer company. However, the field of my expertise is changing very rapidly. That is why I would like to continue my education to gain more knowledge and be able meet the challenges of the industry.

– What are you going to do in the future?

– My major goal for the nearest future is to receive my Master degree and then to gain professional experience.

– In your view, what are the major factors of success?

– You need to be interested in the field in which you want to make progress. Success is a whole process, and the first achievement may lay foundation to the following achievements. So, you shall not be afraid of failures, as they may lead to even greater success. You must be persistent in pursuing your goals and work hard to achieve them.

– What would you advise to prospective students?

– I would recommend them to avoid rote learning; it is more productive to memorize learning material in the most suitable way for you. The most important thing at the entrance exams is to concentrate on the questions, as this helps to deal with stress. Do not forget about recess; you need to rest, too. Finally, I would advise young people to make their choice according to their goals, inspirations and level of preparation. In the case, they will enjoy their student life and will be able to grow into qualified specialists who can serve our country and whose achievements will be a source of pride for their families.