Education Ministry comments on information regarding evasion of compulsory education

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Education comments on the information, spread regarding evasion of compulsory secondary education.

Report informs, Chief of the ministry's Department of Education Development Programs Emin Amrullayev said that firstly, methodology of evasion of compulsory education must be studied: "Difference between attendance of first and ninth graders are accepted as an evasion. Despite some children go to the first grade in the territory of the country, they continue their education abroad after a certain age. It is not considered evading compulsory education".

According to him, some children don't attend school due to health problems.

E.Amrullayev noted that as in the world, compulsory education cannot be provided by 100% in Azerbaijan either: "However, these cases are decreasing in Azerbaijan. The reason is further improvement of the information system. For example, evasion observed at 1.3% when first graders of 2010 studied in the sixth grade.

Department Chief stressed that there are some problems regarding education of girls: "This is acceptable for education systems of all countries. As well as 25-26% of first graders of 2003 attended school a year later (7 years old). Studies show that these students mostly get "2" mark. It is related to age, but to educational environment at their homes. Today 10% of children attend school at late ages".