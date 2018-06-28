Education Minister issued order to cancel fake diploma given to citizen

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Education Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has issued a decree on the cancellation of the fake diploma given to Nabiyeva (Zeynalova) Leyla Rauf and replacing it with new one.

Report informs, according to the order signed by the minister on granting the citizen a new diploma, B series No. 020724 diploma issued for Nabiyeva (Zeynalova) Leyla Rauf who graduated from Azerbaijan Teachers Institute but granted to other person was considered invalid. At the same time, B series diploma No. 042889 issued for Nabiyeva (Zeynalova) Leyla Rauf graduate of ATI has been considered invalid.

The ministry is instructed to allocate a new state diploma blank. Moreover, the Gazakh branch of Baku State University (V. Efendiyev) will provide the proper completion of the diploma blank and give it to Nabiyeva (Zeynalova) Leyla Rauf.Control over the execution of the order was entrusted to the Head of the Office.