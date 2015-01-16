Economic University looks for deans to admit in five faculties - LIST

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Economic University (ASEU) announced a competition for the vacant position of dean for five faculties including economy and industry, finance, business administration, international economic relations and trade, Report informs. Besides the position of dean, the announcement was made for the vacancies in departments of the university.

The applicants who are eligible to the requirements of the above-mentioned vacancies can participate in the competition. According to the relevant order of the Ministry of Education on the approval of the rules of positions- the head of department, dean and deputy of dean in higher education institutions, the applicants should add personnel records, personal papers, biographies, a copy of the diploma of higher education institution (basic education), a copy of the diploma for scientific degree, a copy of the diploma for scientific name for, as well as a list of scientific and scientific-methodological works to their applications.