Delegation of Caspian Strategic Institute visited Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation of the Caspian Strategic Institute (HASEN) visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). Report informs referring to the department of public relations of BHOS, during the visit a member of the Advisory Board of the Caspian Strategic Institute, former Ambassador Khalil Akinci, a representative of the Istanbul University for Academic Affairs, a member of the advisory board "HASEN", Professor Deniz Ülke Arıboğan, director of the Institute of Eurasia Istanbul University, member of the "HASEN" Bekir Gunay, chief secretary "HASEN" Khaldun Yavash coordinator of "HASEN" on strategic and political issues Afghan Niftiyev coordinator "HASEN" for academic affairs Emin Akhundzade and researcher Seda Birol met with headquarters, teaching staff and students of BHOS.

Opening the event, the rector of BHOS Elmar Gasimov welcomed the guests and expressed satisfaction with their stay at the High School.Talking about international relations established with many well-known companies and universities around the world, Rector E. Gasimov also informed about the historical friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Discussions on possible bilateral cooperation in the future, organization of seminars, workshops and practical courses, as well as various research materials published by the Caspian Strategic Institute were also held at the meeting.