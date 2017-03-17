Deadline for admission of documents for master degree and residency extends

© Report

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ “403 of about 22 thousand candidates to higher education institutions have confirmed their applications.”

Report informs, head of Board of Directors of State Examination Center (SEC) Maleyka Abbaszade told in press conference held today.

She noted that 10650 applicants for master degree and 949 for residency confirmed their applications: “Analyzing statistic indicators, we revealed that there enough applicants who haven’t yet confirmed their application. According to preliminary information we have, 2111 applicants to master degree education and 900 candidates to residency haven’t yet confirmed their applications. That’s why we decided to extend time for application for both education levels until March 28 midnight”.

M.Abbaszade added that candidates can apply and confirm their applications during Novruz holidays: “Some problems occur relating to first and second names of dome people. Such people have to apply to document admission commissions. Document admission commissions will not work during holidays. But they will function two days after holidays and it will be possible to settle problems. But electronic application is possible”.

Head of SEC noted that Abiturient magazine will be released as soon as they decide on competition terms together with Ministry of Education.