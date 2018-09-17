Day of onset of autumn in Azerbaijan declared

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ The first day of autumn in Azerbaijan this year has been declared.

PhD in Physics, Deputy Director for Scientific Affairs of the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after Nasraddin Tusi of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Khidir Mikayılov told Report that autumn will start at 05:54 Baku time on September 23.

"This year winter in Azerbaijan starts at 02:22 on December 22," Mikayilov added.

According to him, night and day equality will take place on September 23.This is called the autumnal equinox.

Starting from September 23, the nights will be longer and the days will be shorter. The sun moves from the Northern to the Southern Hemisphere. After that date the summer season begins in the Southern Hemisphere.

According to the Observatory official, the nights will lengthen until December 22 which will have the longest night.