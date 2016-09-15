Azerbaijan marks Day of Knowledge today

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, September 15, Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of Knowledge.

Report informs, this year 164 033 students will study in the first grade in the country.

Total number of the students at 4 472 general education institutions will be 1 415 242.

43 397 students will study in the first grade in Baku in the new academic year.The schools under the Baku city Education Department will receive 354 573 students in the new academic year.

In the new academic year 29 new schools will be opened (including 7 schools by the order of the Education Ministry). Capital repairs have been carried out in 17 schools, while maintenance repairs in 384. Ten educational institutions are under construction.

Additionally, in the new academic year, 2 boarding schools will be overhauled and opened under the order of the Capital Construction and Supply Department of the Ministry of Education.

Besides this, this year 6 623 135 copies of textbooks and aids for teachers of 261 titles were published.

Today is also the first day of high school for 34,771 first-year students of universities.

In accordance with the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated 21 August 2004, the academic year begins in the country from September 15, and this day is celebrated as the Day of Knowledge.