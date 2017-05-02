Chief Editor of Thomson Reuters visited BHOS

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov hold a meeting with Chief Editor for Commodities Markets of Thomson Reuters’ Office in Russia Alexander Yershov at BHOS.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

Having welcomed the guest, Elmar Gasimov said that he is very pleased to see Alexander Yershov at the Higher School. Then the Rector provided detailed information about BHOS history, teaching process and education program for training of high-qualified engineers for oil and gas industry, conditions created for the students, and successes achieved within a short period of time. He also spoke about close, productive and mutually beneficial cooperation established by BHOS with leading universities in other countries and transnational oil and gas companies operating in Azerbaijan.

In his turn, Alexander Yershov expressed his gratitude to BHOS Rector for the invitation to visitone of the most prestigious and well-known higher educational institutions in the countrywithin his short-term visit to Azerbaijan. As he informed, Thomson Reuters Corporation, which is a multinational mass media and information firm, is the world’s leading source of news and information for professional markets. It currently operates in more than 100 countries and has more than 60,000 employees around the world. In his words, the agency works with, and provides services to, more than 7,000 leading universities, research institutes, state organizations and private companies. Alexander Yershov also said that activities of Thomson Reuters in Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey and other countries significantly contributed to increase of scientific publications in these countries and, thus, raise their competitiveness in field of science and education.