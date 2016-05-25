Baku State University announces admission for additional education on 10 specialties

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku State University (BSU) has announced student admission for additional education on 10 specialties in 2016-2017 academic year.

Report informs, the university will conduct student admission to the specialties of ecology, computer science, geography, history, international relations, philology (Azerbaijani language and literature, as well as Russian language and literature), economics, psychology, jurisprudence, structure of the earth, land and urban cadastre.

Additional education will be carried out on paid basis under individual contracts concluded between the university and enterprises, organizations, institutions and individual citizens.

Graduates of foreign higher education institutions should submit a certificate, issued by the Ministry of Education on recognition and equivalence of their qualifications in the territory of Azerbaijan.

Notably, documents are received at the main building (I floor, room 4) on May 25-July 7 at 10.00 am -17.00 pm local time (except weekends).

Education is carried out in Azerbaijani and Russian languages. Tuition fees will be paid according to the contract, based on the separate specialties. Education is organized full-time and by correspondence.