British experts administer winter term exams at Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of Heriot-Watt University (HWU) conducted next scheduled written exams of the winter term at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) for Petroleum Engineering and Chemical Engineering second, third, fourth and fifth-year students. Report was informed in the BHOS press service, the examinations based on the HWU academic programs were arranged simultaneously with those held at HWU, taking into account the time difference. This practice is used to prevent the students of the two higher educational institutions from exchanging answers by using online resources.

The Heriot-Watt University team visiting BHOS was comprised of representatives from the School of Engineering & Physical Sciences (EPS) including International Relations Officer Kevin McCullough, Professor Graeme White, Associate Director of Studies for Engineering Alexander Bell, Teaching and Learning Manager of EPS Student Support Office Patricia Duncan and Advisor of the EPS Student Support Centre Irene Fox. Assistant Professor of the HWU’s Institute of Petroleum Engineering Dr Gillian E. Pickup also was a member of the delegation.

Under an agreement with Heriot-Watt University, those Higher School’s students who successfully pass the examinations will be able to participate in the BHOS joint program with HWU and receive Dual Award certificates. According to the agreement, HWU representatives make regular quality assurance visits to BHOS and participate in all aspects of the arrangements for the examinations, including external invigilation of the exams. The written answers are then sent to HWU for review and evaluation. Organized in such a way, this practice ensures full transparency and unbiased assessment of the results.

It shall be noted that BHOS is the only higher education institution in Azerbaijan where assessment of students’ knowledge is made by foreign university experts.