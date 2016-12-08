BHOS to apply more ISO standards

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) is undergoing an assessment of BHOS compliance with international standards, which is conducted by auditors from Turkish Standard Institution (TSE). Prior to the assessment, a meeting of the Higher School management and academic teaching staff with TSE Representative in Azerbaijan Selim Chelebi and TSE Chief Auditor Volkan Jagin was arranged. Head of the Education, Training and Certification Department of SOCAR Fuad Suleymanov also participated in the event.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, speaking at the meeting, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov informed said that currently Baku Higher Oil School applies three international ISO standards and the BHOS management intends to apply more ISO standards. He emphasized that appliance of the ISO standards contributed to the Higher School development. Rector Elmar Gasimov requested the TSE auditors to conduct a thorough and detailed inspection of all BHOS departments and wished them success in their work.

Representative of TSE in Azerbaijan Selim Chelebi reported that BHOS is a leader among national higher education institutions in terms of compliance with ISO standards. He expressed confidence that Baku Higher Oil School would successfully apply more ISO standards. Selim Chelebi emphasized that cooperation between BHOS and TSE would be mutually beneficial.

Baku Higher Oil School is the first and the only higher educational institution in Azerbaijan, whichith received ISO certification on three standards, namely ISO 9001 – Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001 – Environmental Management Systems, and OHSAS 18001– Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems. In December 2014, auditors of the Turkish Standards Institution made an assessment of all BHOS departments’ and confirmed their compliance with these ISO standards.