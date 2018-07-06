BHOS students won Climate Launchpad Azerbaijan 2018

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Chemical Engineering students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) became winners of the national Climate Launchpad Azerbaijan 2018 competition. It was arranged within ClimateLaunchpad, the world’s biggest clean-tech business idea competition, which is being held in 46 countries this year, Report was told in the press service of BHOS.

The winning team comprising of the students Elmar Askarzada, Husseyn Aliyev, Murad Rahimov, Alexander Oborovsky and their research supervisor, associate professor Amir Reza Vakhshouri presented a ThermoNorthproject. Its innovative idea aims at developing micro-encapsulated phase change material. In cold climate conditions, automotive technologies do not work to their full potential, as the engine and gearbox lubricants become cold and more viscous, resulting in higher fuel consumption and greater emissions. The material to be developed by ThermoNorthhelps to keep car’s engine at optimal temperature for a long time even in cold weather.

The global ClimateLaunchpad: The Green Business Ideas Competition consists of several stages. It kicks off with a two-day in-country Boot Camp, which is followed by a period of Intensive Coaching and National Final. The winners of the national finals participate in theGrand Final.The ideas can be an innovation in renewable energy, a sustainable transition in the food chain, a mind shift in urban mobility or any other way to tackle climate change.

Duringthefirststage of the competition in Azerbaijan, 83 projects were submitted by national universities and organizations. Theirauthorsattended 10-weekintensive training course, and 13 best teams were invited to participate in the National Final. Following the results of the voting, ThermoNorth was selected as the best project.Being the winners of the ClimateLaunchpad Azerbaijan 2018, the BHOS team will represent Azerbaijan at the Grand Final, which will be held in Scotland on November 1-2, 2018.

The top ten competitors in the Grand Final will get direct access to the Climate-KIC Accelerator, a program for cleantech start-ups, and will join eight-week intensive training course.They also can apply for grants from Climate-KIC Acceleratortotaling up to €95.000to launch their products worldwide.

Social Innovation Lab, which is a leading startup center in Azerbaijan, is the ClimateLaunchpad partner in the country.