Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ BHOS Students Wins BP competition. Report was told in High School's Public Relations Departmen, Fidan Salim-zade and Riyad Muradov, the fourth year Petroleum Engineering students, as well as Insafali Samadov, the fourth year Chemical Engineering student took internship at BP between September 2-10, 2015.

Having joined the BP internship programme, the students also participated at “Techo Fest” competition organized by BP, and Fidan Salim-zade and Riyad Muradov took the first and third places respectively. As summer interns, students were invited to present their projects.

The main criteria for project assessment were technical excellence, safety and operational risk and business impact. Students were selected accordingly to the mentioned criteria. It should be noted that BP “Techno Fest” contest is a global event which serves to promote innovation oriented ideas in technical field.

In addition, Techno Fest is an annual technical competition among BP challengers and summer interns. Every year young engineers are given opportunities to present their projects and briefly share the experience and outcomes.