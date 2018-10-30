BHOS students to present their projects in UK and Thailand

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) continuously gain more experience and achieve more successes in international contests. In November 2018, they will participate in prestigious global competitions to be held in the United Kingdom and Thailand next month. The first team comprises of BHOS Chemical Engineering students Elmar Askarzada, Husseyn Aliyev, Murad Rahimov, Alexander Oborovsky and their research supervisor, associate professor Amir Reza Vakhshouri. At the ClimateLaunchpad Azerbaijan 2018, they presented an innovative ThermoNorth project and became the winners of the contest. The BHOS team will represent Azerbaijan at the Grand Final of the ClimateLaunchpad, the world’s biggest clean-tech business idea competition. It will be held in Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, on November 1-2.

Another student team entitled “Robo-sapience” will participate in the World Robot Olympiad (WRO), which will take place in Chiang Mai, the capital of Chiang Mai Province, Thailand, on November 16-18. BHOS students became the winners of the second national Olympiad of robots and, thus, received the right to represent Azerbaijan at the WRO 2018 International Final. The BHOS team consists of second-year Process Automation Engineering (PAE) students Khalida Aliyeva, Eyvaz Najafli, Ramil Abbaszada; their mentors, third-year PAE students Farid Gamidov and Nariman Taghizada; and the supervisor, Senior Lecturer of the Process Automation Engineering department, Head of “Internet of Things” laboratory Abbas Alili.

We wish both BHOS teams every success in representing the country at the finals of these global competitions for youth.