BHOS students’ project generates interest of Japanese experts

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Fifth-year Chemical Engineering students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Askarzada and Alexander Oborovsky represented BHOS and Azerbaijan at the Grand Final of the Climate Launchpad, the world’s biggest clean-tech business idea competition, which was held in Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, Report informs citing the PR department of the Higher School. They presented an innovative ThermoNorth project, which took them more than a year to develop, among over 135 projects submitted by the participants from 45 countries. It attracted attention of the Grand Final guests and visitors who were particularly interested in the innovative technology behind the project idea. Moreover, the BHOS students were invited to the international conference to be held under the title TRANS/SUM: Transportation and Mobility Technology Summit in Tokyo on December 6-8, 2018.

The ThermoNorth project aims at developing micro-encapsulated phase change material, which helps to keep car’s engine at optimal temperature for a long time even in cold weather, while automotive technologies do not work to their full potential in cold climate conditions. As expected innovative idea will be interest to logistics and transportation companies attending the conference in Tokyo.