BHOS student wins Global Startup Weekend Women in Baku

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Process Automation Engineering student of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Sakina Naghizada became the winner of the Global Startup Weekend Women held in Baku. More than 50 teams applied for the participation in the competition, which was organized by Next Step Innovation Centre under the motto “No talk, all action”. Out of them, 11 teams reached the final stage. Second-year student of the Higher School Sakina Naghizada and her TalentPort team took the first place and became the winner of the competition in Baku.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

The project, which was recognized the best, implies development of an online platform to provide employment opportunities to students and people with special needs. It is expected that this initiative shall bring benefits to employers, too, as it will help companies and organizations to find qualified young specialists with potential.

As the winner of the competition, the TalentPort team members received an opportunity to present their startup idea at the Big Final Day of the Global Startup Weekend Women to be held in Paris on March 7. Sponsorship support for the trip to France including the flight ticket to Paris and accommodation at Accorr hotel for two days is provided by global companies RCI Bank & Services, AccorHotels, Air France, Wavestone, Air Liquide and La Tribune. The team was also accepted to the Sup.az acceleration program of the Next Step innovation center.

The Big Final Day, at which Sakina will represent Azerbaijan, shall gather teams from 23 countries of the world.