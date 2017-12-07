BHOS student: I asked myself questions and they led me here

© BANM

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Referring to the BHOS press service, Report News Agency presents an interview with BHOS student Khalida Aliyeva, who earned 700 points at entrance exams:

– Khalida, please tell us about yourself.

– My name is Khalida Aliyeva. I was born on January 6, 2000, in Lankaran. I started my primary education at Technical and Natural Sciences Lyceum in Sumgayit city, and then I went to lyceum school No 4 in Lankaran. From 8th through 11th grades I studied at lyceum school NO 220 named after A. Mahmudov in Baku. At the entrance exams to universities for 2017/2018 academic year, I managed to earn 700 points and, thus, gained the right to study at Baku Higher Oil School.

– What success you are proud of most of all by today?

– I can certainly say that one of the biggest successes is the excellent result I achieved at the entrance exams. But the most important is that I became a member of BHOS family. I believe that a correctly chosen way can lead to success, and I am confident that I made the right choice when I selected the Higher School. And, of course, becoming a Presidential Scholar was the greatest achievement. I was very happy to see my name in the list of those who were awarded with the scholarship by the Presidential order.

– When you were thinking about higher educational institutions, why did you select BHOS?

– You know, when I was thinking about receiving higher education, I was asking myself many questions. I was trying to understand what my expectations are and what career opportunities I may have. Finally, my questions led my here, to the Baku Higher Oil School. And as soon as I became BHOS student, I saw that indeed it offers high-quality comprehensive education. I am also happy to see that the Higher School provides opportunities for achieving success in the future.

– Where do you see yourself after graduation?

– I would like to continue my education after I receive my Bachelor degree. And my mist dearest dream is to honorably represent our country abroad and make my own contribution to my profession.

– What is the best motivation for you?

– It is love, trust and support of my family, my relatives and friends.

– What would you advise those young people who want to become students?

– I think they must receive good education in the field they want to work in. If you know what you want, then you can succeed. This is exactly what happened to me. I knew I would be an engineer and I wanted to study at BHOS, and this helped me to achieve my goal.