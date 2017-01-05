BHOS student completes Pearl of Garabagh project

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Fifth-year Chemical Engineering student of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Ruslan Hajiyev became a winner of 8th contest for grants of the Youth Foundation under the President of the Azerbaijan Republic with his project on a contest for video clips on the topic Pearl of Garabag successfully completed the project.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, the project’s main objective was to help youth learn more about culture of Garabagh and produce video clips for youth education in this field. In the project framework and under supervision of professional trainers, students from various Azerbaijani universities were studying traditions, customs, history and cultural monuments of Garabagh, and exchanged their opinions and views afterwards. Then the project participants were divided into teams. Each team was assigned to produce a video clip about Garabagh culture. At the end of the project, members of the winning team received memorial gifts and diplomas with honors.

The project was implemented with financial support from the Youth Foundation under the President of the Azerbaijan Republic and with organizational support of the BHOS’ Student Senate.