BHOS staff visited Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Management, professors, teachers, staff members and students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) went to the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater to see One Thousand and One Nights balletin two actsby prominent Azerbaijani composer Fikret Amirov. This cultural event was organized in honor of the fifth-year students who would become the first graduates of BHOS in July this year.

Prior to the performance, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov congratulated future graduates and wished them every success in their work and career. He emphasized that the management of the Higher School pays close attention both to technical education of the students and their cultural and intellectual development. “The management and teachers of the Higher School strive to ensure that our graduates are not only highly qualified oil and gas engineers, but also true citizens and erudite persons with deep scientific and cultural knowledge. This evening we will see One Thousand and One Nights, a ballet by famous Azerbaijani composer Fikret Amirov, which is the most popular performance of the Opera and Ballet Theater for nearly 40 years,” said Elmar Gasimov.

After the performance, which was met by the audience with great interest and standing applause, the actors were presented with bouquets of flowers as an expression of gratitude.