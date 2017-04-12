BHOS signs agreement with University of Kuala Lumpur

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ceremony of signing of agreement between Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and University of Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), Malaysia took place at BHOS.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, ceremony gathered the Rector of the Baku Higher OIl School Elmar Gasimov; Ambassador of Malaysia to Azerbaijan Dato’ Roslan Abdul Rahman; UniKL Deputy President on Academic and Technology professor Dato' Dr. Azanam Shah Hashim; Dean of Malaysian Institute of Industrial Technology (UniKL MITEC) associate professor Dr. SairulIzwan Safie; and representatives of the Malaysian Embassy. The BHOS teachers and staff members also attended the event.

Welcoming the honorable guests, Rector Elmar Gasimov emphasized importance of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia in the field of education. He said that signing the agreement would help to strengthen ties between BHOS and UniKL and would further enhance partnership relations between the two higher educational institutions’ professors, teachers and students. He also informed that it was already agreed to launch student exchange program and develop new joint academic programs on Electronics and Electrical Engineering.

Speaking at the ceremony, UniKL Deputy President on Academic and Technology professor Dato' Dr. Azanam Shah Hashim said that signing an agreement with one of the most prestigious higher educational institutions in Azerbaijan would suit the joint interests and would open new horizons for their fruitful cooperation.

Then the agreement between the Baku Higher Oil School and the University of Kuala Lumpur was signed. It provides excellent opportunities for joint activities, initiatives and projects including developing academic programs and training courses, implementing student and teacher exchange programs, carrying out scientific research, arranging conferences and workshops, and providing postgraduate education and lifelong training.