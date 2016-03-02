​BHOS represented at the International exhibition

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ BHOS was represented at the exhibition held in the frames of Eurasian Higher Education Summit in Istanbul, Turkey. Along with BHOS a number of the higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan were also represented at the exhibition, Report was told in the press service of Baku Higher Oil School.

The exhibition that showcased peculiarities of the higher educational institutions from Turkey, Italy, USA, Kazakhstan and Germany including achievements and advantages of such organizations as the European Students’ Service Center, DAAD, Study in Turkey, Study Portal and Alumni groups became also the venue for manifestation and promotion of BHOS related broad information including publications.

It should be pointed out that the purpose of organization of Eurasian Higher Education Summit by Eurasian Universities Union was to provide opportunities to hold view exchange, discussions, establishing economic and cultural relations between representatives of the universities from Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa and Pacific Ocean.