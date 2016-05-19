​BHOS represented at the International Conference

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Prof. Ramiz Humbatov, Vice-Rector for Training, Science and International Relations of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) participated in the 12th Conference of the Rectors from the Black Sea Region (BSUN) on ‘Changing Role of University in a Global and Regional Context’ that took place in Georgia,Tbilisi on 12-15 May 2016, Report was told in the press service of BHOS.

During the first session of the conference, Prof. Humbatov made a presentation on The New Approach in Specialists Training focusing on the higher school’s history, vision and mission, the education process, integration ofteaching and practical experience for students, measures taken to involve students in scientific activity, the achievements and the factors that contributed to the success of the higher school in the course of four years. Prof. Humbatov answered many question addressed by the participants about the diverse aspects of BHOS activities.

The opportunities of involvement of BHOS young lecturers in doctorate programmes offered by various German universities were discussed with Dr.Wilhelm Krull, Secretary General of Volkswagen Foundation and certain agreement was reached in this respect.

During the other conference sessions, the BSUN member university representatives from Georgia, Turkey, Greece, Albania, Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine and Russia made presentations on the new approaches related to social and cultural dialogues, support to innovation related activities for sustainable management of reserves, the university role as an initiative center to support innovations in the society in the Black Sea Region.

In the frames of the conference Prof. Humbatov held a number of business meetings.

During the conference the Vice-Rector met with Prof. Vladimir Onyshchenko, Rector of the Poltava National Yuri Kondratyuk Technical University and Dr.Victor Mazur, Rector of Vinnytsia National Agrarian University of Ukraine. Broad discussions were held on the issues concerning establishing cooperation with BHOS, as well as on the project on renewable energies developed by the National Agrarian University of Ukraine. Initial agreement was also reached in this connection.

Prof. Ramiz Humbatov also joined the social and cultural events organized in the frames of the 12th Conference of the Rectors from the Black Sea Region (BSUN).