​BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov meets with Heriot Watt University representatives

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov held a meeting with Kevin McCullough, director of Teaching and Learning School of Engineering and Physical Sciences, Julian Goodwin head of Chemical Engineering Teaching Group, Patricia Duncan, teaching and learning manager, Alexander Bell, associate director of Studies for Engineering School of Engineering and Physical Sciences, Teaching and Learning, Graeme White, Professor School of Engineering and Physical Sciences. They represented Heriot Watt University (HWU) during exam invigilation in regard with winter session at BHOS, Report was told in the Baku Higher Oil School press service.

Speaking about cooperation with HWU BHOS Rector emphasized the fact that the cooperation was very close and expressed the confidence that it would continue on development even further. Recalling the time when HWU supported the establishment of BHOS Elmar Gasimov also stressed that the bilateral relations existing between two higher educational institutions had turned to be traditional. When the issue of new campus was touched upon BHOS Rector informed the guests about conditions to be available there and continuation of the work directed to expansion of logistics of the campus. Elmar Gasimov also recalled that two BHOS students were sent to HWU this year for one semester in frames of the aforesaid cooperation. He was convinced that the works in this direction would continue on and BHOS would send the students to HWU.

British guests thanked BHOS Rector for receiving them and pointed out that the university they were representing attached great significance to the cooperation with BHOS. HWU lecturers underlined that BHOS students demonstrated better results during exams than the ones being educated at HWU Edinburg campus and other campuses of the university. They made known that BHOS students results were really very high.

It should be pointed out that BHOS undergraduate students studying in petroleum engineering and chemical engineering specializations on the basis of the education programme of HWU, were sitting exams invigilated by the lecturers of the mentioned university. The exams were held simultaneously with the ones held at Heriott Watt University Edinburg campus taking into consideration the time zone difference between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom. This procedure is necessary for not allowing students of BHOS and students at Edinburg campus to exchange information on exam questions with the help of internet resources.