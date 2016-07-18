​BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov meets internees at Azerikimya PU

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Elmar Gasimov, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) visited the Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant of Azerikimya PUin Sumgayit together with the school’s staff to be familiarized with the work of BHOS students taking internship at the PU.

Report was told in the press service of BHOS, the Rector accompanied by the PU management had a tour in various production sites of the plant and met the students and their supervisors, having discussions about the plant operations and the internship. In an informal atmosphere, the students shared their impressions about the internship with the Rector, who called them to be responsible and take maximum benefit of the provided opportunities. Emphasizing that knowledge and experience have always been the main factors for career development of young people, Mr. Gasimov said that every student should think of his/her future career during their studies at universities.

Mukhtar Babayev, MP and Chairman of the Azerikimya PU Supervisory Board, briefed on the reconstruction and modernization measures taken at the PU facilities, as well as the perspective projects. Mr. Babayev also spoke about the importance of the capacity building and the collaboration implemented with the leading national higher education intuitions in this regard, underlining the contribution of this mutually beneficial partnership not only for the higher education institutions, but also for the chemical industry and the country.

It is worth to underline that last year BHOS and Azerikimya PU signed a collaboration agreement which envisages a number of provisions including support in organizing PU expert presentations on development of petrochemical technologies, organization of joint seminars and conferences on related topics, as well as offering internship opportunities for students to facilitate enrichment of their academic knowledge with practical experience.