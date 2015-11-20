BHOS, Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology discuss cooperation

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Professor Anna Derevnina, Vice-Rector for International Affairs of Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, visited Baku Higher Oil School. Cordially welcoming the guest BHOS Vice-Rector Prof. Ramiz Humbatov briefed on the history of BHOS and pointed out that the higher school was established under SOCAR in 2011 according to the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev.

Touching upon the issues on oil industry development in Azerbaijan, expansion of SOCAR business abroad Prof.Humbatov mentioned that the primary goal of the higher school was to educate and train highly qualified engineers for oil and chemical industries. He also said that education at BHOS was free of charge and that all courses were conducted in English. He also informed Prof.Derevnina that education process at BHOS was based on education programmes of UK Heriot-Watt University and final exams were totally supervised by Herriot-Watt University experts. Drawing attention of the guest to the fact that annually the students who score the highest scores during the entrance exams for higher schools conducted by the State Students’ Admission Commission (SSAC) selected BHOS, Mr. Humbatov underlined that the number of the winners of the Presidential Scholarship was growing. For example, this year out 25 students who won the said scholarship, 17 ones were studying at BHOS.

Prof.Humbatov also talked about new campus of the higher school as well as the conditions to be provided for students there. He informed Mrs. Derevnina that BHOS students enjoyed the opportunity to take internship in such companies as SOCAR, Total, BP, Schlumberger, Emerson, Schneider Electric, Halliburton, Statoil and expressed the higher school’s interest in cooperation between BHOS and Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.

Vice-Rector Prof. Derevnina extended her gratitude to BHOS management for the warm welcome saying that it was her first visit to Azerbaijan and the visit actually aimed at joining the Forum of Azerbaijani and Russian Universities. She gave detailed information on the Institute she represented and expressed her view on the possibility of commencement joint programmes and projects. Mrs. Derevnina invited BHOS representatives to visit Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.

The meeting proceeded by discussions on establishing bilateral cooperation, student and professor exchange, etc.