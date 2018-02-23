BHOS and MGIMO sign agreement on cooperation

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov has met with a delegation of Moscow State Institute of International Relations (University) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (MGIMO University) visiting Baku.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

The delegation led by Vice-Rector for general affairs and corporate relations of MGIMO University Artem Malgin included Trade Representative of Azerbaijan to Russia, Head of the International Complex Problems of Natural Resources Use and Ecology Department of the university Ruslan Aliyev and Academic supervisor of MGIMO’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program in International Oil and Gas Business specialization Maria Belova. It also comprised representatives of the management of leading Russian companies operating in the oil and gas sector including, among others, PromResurs LLC, PJSC Gazprom Neft, VYGON Consulting, OJSC Varyeganneft and PJSC «Gazprom avtomatizatsiya». All of them are either students or graduates of the MBA program of MGIMO University.

Opening the meeting, Elmar Gasimov warmly welcomed the guests at the Higher School’s campus. He highly praised activities carried out by MGIMO University and said that the university’s graduates are distinguished by the success they achieve in their work and life. The rector also provided information about the history, establishment, main activities and achievements of the Higher School.

Speaking at the meeting, the Vice-Rector for general affairs and corporate relations of MGIMO University Artem Malgin emphasized that the members of the delegation are very pleased to visit BHOS, which is a modernized education institution meeting the highest international standards. In his words, within a short period of time, the Higher School has managed to attain impressive and outstanding achievements.

The meeting participants discussed prospects, spheres and potential of development of cooperation between two higher educational institutions. Then an Agreement on Cooperation between the Baku Higher Oil School and Moscow State Institute of International Relations (University) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation was signed.

During the visit, the guests were given a tour around the BHOS new campus and were acquainted with its facilities. In particular, they were shown training laboratories equipped with the most advanced technologies, educational premises set up in accordance with the best international standards and the modern sport complex.