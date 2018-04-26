BHOS and Kazakh-British Technical University conclude MoU

© BANM

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Memorandum of Understanding was concluded between Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU). The Signing ceremony gathered BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, Rector of KBTU Kenjebek Ibrashev, Dean of IT faculty of KBTU Fuad Hajiyev and head of BHOS Process Automation Engineering department Manafaddin Namazov.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

At the meeting, the Higher School Rector Elmar Gasimov informed the guests about BHOS activities, educational and training programs, latest achievements and developments. The Rector said that he was pleased with beginning of cooperation between two higher educational institutions and development of partnership relations. During discussions, it was agreed to establish cooperation in the field of student and teachers exchange programs, conducting joint conferences, training courses, research and other projects, developing curriculum and other steps.

Then BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and KBTU Rector Kenjebek Ibrashev signed Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation. In conclusion, the guests extended their gratitude to BHOS management for the meeting and expressed confidence that the future cooperation would be successful.