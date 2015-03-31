Baku to host British Education Exhibition

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Exhibition of educational institutions of Great Britain will be held in Baku on April 11-12. Report informs, the event organized by the British Council. Visitors can find information about universities of Great Britain, educational opportunities in the best colleges and schools of this country, the possibilities of studying English at the long-term courses.

It is noteworthy that the exhibitions organized by the British Council in 2013 and 2014 was attended by about 70 universities, colleges, schools and language courses of Great Britain.The exhibition was attended by over 8,000 pupils, students, their parents, representatives of educational institutions and business structures.