​Baku State University announces 7 vacancies for deans - LIST

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Rectorate of Baku State University (BSU) has announced a competition for dean vacancies of seven facancies.

Report informs, posts of dean of Mechanics and Mathematics, Chemistry, Ecology and soil science, law, international relations and economics, philology, social sciences and psychology are vacant.

Those wishing to take part in the competition should submit documents application to the Rectorate at the following address: Z. Halilov street, 23, AZ1148.