Baku hosts intellectual contest among young people

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ 8 tours left behind in the Professional Intellectual League, conducted with the organizational support of the Intellectual Youth Club "Khazar".

Repor informs, in the first rounds of the League, along with know-alls from Baku, more than 30 teams took part from the clubs of Mingachevir, Ganja, Lankaran and Beylagan.

League kicked off on February 9. At the moment, after 8 rounds the first places won by teams Vendomat and Prestige. The third place is shared by teams Jagermeister and Revolver.

The winners of the Professional Intellectual League received invitations from CinemaPlus and were gifted.

After each round, the best question and package of questions are chosen by voting.

Notably, Professional Intellectual League is held with the financial support of Baku Sea Port. Games are held every Sunday at the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industrial University (ASOIU).